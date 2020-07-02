GROVELAND -- Police will seek a criminal summons against a 65-year-old resident following an investigation into his tailing and confronting a Black woman earlier this week.
Groveland police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said in a press release on Thursday that a Groveland man will be charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after the racist incident, which took place on Monday in the Juniper Terrace neighborhood. The man was identified by the woman, 21-year-old Julia Santos, as Paul Birkhauser.
A video Santos posted on social media Tuesday shows her explaining to the man, who pulled up next to her, that she had just picked up free dog food after responding to a community Facebook page and was driving home.
Gillen told The Daily News earlier this week that Santos said a man in a BMW convertible turned around several times in an obvious effort to follow her about a mile up the road from where she picked up the food.
After the man pulled alongside her car and stopped, Santos explained she picked up dog food at a house in Groveland and that she stopped driving "cause I'm, quite frankly, I don't feel safe right now" because he was following her.
The man responded, "I don't feel safe with you driving around my neighborhood."
Santos asked if that was because she is Black, but he denied that was the reason, saying he did not know "what color" she was. "What color are you?" he asked.
According to the press release, an investigation led by Detective Steven Petron determined the man had disturbed neighbors during the incident, and another motorist reported having to drive off the roadway to avoid him while he was allegedly engaged in an argument with the woman he followed.
Police subsequently identified Birkhauser, interviewed him and said he will be summonsed to Haverhill District Court at a later date for a clerk magistrate's hearing.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Groveland Finance Director Denise Dembkoski gave her "sincere support" for Santos, "who bravely spoke out after she was followed home by another resident and accused of being suspicious for driving in their neighborhood" on behalf of the town.
In her statement, Dembkoski said, “This situation has given us all a collective pause. Groveland seeks to be a safe and welcoming community for all. Anyone should be able to drive or walk on any street without being made to feel like a criminal. I join in the outrage and collective anger felt by our residents but am moved by the support offered to the victim in this case."
The statement also included input from Michael Wood, chair of the Groveland Board of Selectmen, who said, “A vital conversation has been brought to the forefront in the town of Groveland, and it is imperative that the conversation continues. By working together, the true story of what Groveland represents will not be the actions of one person but of the many who came together to support the victim in this case.”
