METHUEN — State police used "stop sticks" to blow out the tires of a Jeep Cherokee whose driver sped away from police on Swan Street in Methuen Thursday.
After a chase down Interstate 495 at speeds of 90 to 100 mph, the unidentified male juvenile driver was taken into custody and arrested on numerous criminal charges, according to police reports.
Several local police departments and state police were involved in the chase which touched off around 12:30 p.m.
Late Thursday morning, Methuen detectives went to 112 Swan St. to execute a search warrant. Regional SWAT team members assisted them with entry into the home, according to a report by Methuen police Capt. Randy Haggar.
"The nature of the search warrant revolved around stolen items, including firearms," according to the report.
About 45 minutes into the search, the suspect arrived at 112 Swan St. driving a black Jeep Cherokee, according to police.
Spotting police, the driver fled east on Swan Street toward East Street. Then, once on Merrimack Street, the driver jumped into the northbound lanes of I-495, police said.
During the high-speed chase, the driver exited on Route 125 in Haverhill and later on Broad Street in Merrimac — both times returning to I-495 north.
In Amesbury, at the Route 110 exit, state troopers "were able to deploy stop sticks which flattened all four tires of the Jeep Cherokee" and rendered the Jeep "incapacitated," according to Haggar's report.
The driver was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property valued over $1,200, two counts of receiving stolen property valued under $1,200, illegal possession of ammunition without a FID card, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving without a license.
Newburyport Daily News reporter Dave Rogers contributed to this story.
