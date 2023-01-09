AMESBURY — As online scammers continue to evolve and target the most vulnerable populations, Massachusetts State Police is doing what it can to educate about what it calls "grandparent scams."
On Friday, the state law enforcement agency posted a notice on its Facebook page to announce it is aware of 36 residents who have fallen victim to this scam in recent years, with losses totaling more than $230,000.
The scam typically involves someone purporting to be a grandchild, niece or nephew calling an older person. The caller states that he or she has been in a vehicle crash, arrested, or some other situation where they need immediate financial help, often pleading with the older relative to send or wire a large amount money and asking that they not tell anyone else about the situation. Scammers also may pose as a bail bondsman, an attorney, a court official or a member of law enforcement.
Lt. Matt Simons of the Newburyport Police Department told The Daily News that the tricky part has been the constant evolution of the scams.
“They've always been around in some shape or fashion, but the scammers are getting more complex and appealing to more emotional sides of people, as I mentioned before,” Simons said. “So they're out there, they're just evolving, and again if something doesn't feel right, please just contact the police department. We would be happy to take a look and walk through things to check on the legitimacy of it.”
Amesbury Council on Aging Director Doreen Arnfield shared similar sentiments with The Daily News over the phone.
“It's not just phone calls like it used to be, now it's text messages and now it's emails, it's social media. It's so many different avenues to get taken by surprise,” Arnfield said.
“The police do a fabulous job educating people and reminding them, but even the best of us, when you're busy and you see something and you might just respond to it quickly, not thinking. I just talked to a woman in the last couple weeks that just lost $600 right before Christmas because she just acted quickly on something and then realized later.”
In a follow-up email, Arnfield mentioned some of the ways her organization has worked to educate about these scams.
“We offered a Lunch and Learn, ‘How to avoid falling victim to fraud and scams’ on Dec. 9, thanks to Newburyport Bank's Christine Doucette and Amanda Kelcourse,” Arnfield said.
“This event was offered in partnership with retired officer Thomas Hanshaw and the Council on Aging. We are in the process of scheduling another this spring related to real estate scams.”
Simons stressed that keeping at-risk populations informed is the best way to prevent scammers from finding more victims.
“The biggest deterrent that we are trying to get out there is the education piece, obviously. And we are asking families to speak with those older generations and to speak with the kids that they might have conversations to make their grandparents aware of what's going on,” Simons said. “And of course no police department, no attorney is ever going to call demanding bail money from a person. It's just not how the system works.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.