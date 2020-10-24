SALISBURY – A Tewksbury woman accused of sending pornographic videos of herself to a local teenage boy last year is expected to be back in Newburyport District Court on Thursday for a pretrial conference.
Danielle Carrigg, 21, of Chandler Street, was charged in April with six counts each of distributing obscene matter and sending obscene matter to a minor, all felonies. She was arraigned via video conference in Newburyport District Court in early August.
Carrigg was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from and have no contact with her alleged victim. She is also not allowed to use social media or have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.
In his report filed in court, Salisbury police Detective Keith Forget said Carrigg sent videos of herself performing sexual acts on men and breastfeeding her baby to a then 16-year-old boy back in early August 2019. The videos were found by police on the boy's phone after officers tracked down the possible downloading of other child pornography on his cellphone.
Forget said he received an email on Nov. 12, 2019, from a state police detective who specializes in identifying and tracking down people who send, receive or create child pornography. The detective told Forget that someone in Salisbury was uploading child pornography to Facebook.
Forget was able to track down the Facebook account that had uploaded the child pornography and traced it to a Salisbury home. Forget then learned the account belonged to the 16-year-old who was sharing videos with Carrigg, Forget wrote in his report.
After speaking to the teen, Forget obtained a warrant to seize his cellphone. When police searched the phone they reported finding several pornographic videos made by Carrigg.
While Forget and others were speaking to the teen, other police spoke to Carrigg at her workplace.
"In the interview Danielle Carrigg admits to sending (the victim) several images and videos of harmful material, including self-made pornography videos of herself performing sexual acts on men," Forget wrote in his report.
Carrigg was subsequently charged and summonsed to appear in court.
