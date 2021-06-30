Policing, pride take center stage in Amesbury today

AMESBURY — A pair of firsts will take place in the city this afternoon when the acting police chief makes his inaugural Facebook Live appearance just an hour before the Amesbury #Pride celebration begins at 5 p.m.
Chief Craig Bailey will be “Talking the Beat” on Facebook Live. Bailey is the first area police chief to commit to a monthly Facebook Live appearance, which he said was inspired by Mayor Kassandra Gove’s weekly web addresses and question-and-answer sessions.
“I think it’s an interesting format and an interesting way to make the Police Department and myself a little bit more vulnerable to the public,” Bailey said.
Bailey graduated last year from the FBI National Academy, where he said he learned the value of vulnerability as a law enforcement officer.
“Vulnerability is key,” Bailey said. “If you are putting yourself out there and you can’t answer the town’s questions, then you better be prepared to find the answers. I think that is what policing is trending toward. The public and the community want to see a little bit more of it.”
Law enforcement officials are expected to carry the weight of the entire community, he said.
“It’s not that we can’t do that, we absolutely can, but at the same time, we need to be able to put ourselves out there and answer the tough questions,” Bailey said.
“Talking the Beat” will be seen on the last Wednesday of each month on the Amesbury Police Department’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AmesburyPD.
The acting police chief said he expects to focus on the upcoming Amesbury Days’ Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Woodsom Farm during his first “Talking the Beat” session this afternoon.
“What’s the traffic flow going to look like? What are the times? What goes into orchestrating a safe event from a public safety perspective? How much work and time went into making sure that everyone is going to have a fun, safe event?” Bailey said. “I will be talking about things like that and getting it out to the public and will be answering any questions that might be out there when it comes to the fireworks.”
Bailey promised to answer as many questions as he can during his one-hour Facebook Live appearance.
“Whatever questions I cannot answer within that time frame, I will try to write them down and maybe email the answers if people want to give me their addresses,” Bailey said. “I’ll be doing this once a month, too. So, if you don’t get an answer to your question this month, just drop by next month and throw it at me then.”
Caitlin Thayer, the city’s communications director, said she has already seen a lot of excitement online for Bailey’s upcoming Facebook appearance.
“We’ve seen quite a response from the community that just loves seeing the Police Department being so accessible and so open,” Thayer said.
Bailey’s first Facebook live appearance is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m., after which he is scheduled to go to the Upper Millyard where another city first will be happening.
“I’m going to the Amesbury #Pride event,” Bailey said.
Amesbury #Pride organizer Christine Cooke said she wants to give the LGBTQ community a chance to be a part of Amesbury Days.
“I had noticed that there really wasn’t anything going on inside of the community so we decided to do this little event,” she said.
The family-friendly event will feature music, temporary tattoos and face painting for children.
“We will also have some giveaways for the kids and the adults like emoji dolls and beads and things like that,” Cooke said. “We’re just kind of hoping that people will come down and get together.”
Amesbury #Pride Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/136190226930841.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
