Political positions remain firm during time of turmoil

NEWBURYPORT — An old saw says “may you live in interesting times.” With a presidential impeachment, a global pandemic and worldwide protests, the first half of 2020 certainly fits the bill, according to Salisbury resident Jimmy Cassell.
“My 5-year-old asked my wife last week, ‘Mommy, why does Daddy yell at the TV every night?’” Cassell said.
While 2020 has brought the country COVID-19 and the George Floyd killing, it is also slated to end with a presidential election in November between Republican President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.
Cassell is a firm supporter of Trump, who he said has handled everything that 2020 has sent his way “tremendously.”
Biden has been eschewing public appearances and rallies for scripted video statements from his home. Such a controlled approach to remote campaigning will ultimately lead to the former vice president’s downfall, according to Cassell.
“He’s got about five people behind that camera trying to coach him,” Cassell said. “If he gets on live TV for a debate, forget about it.”
Newburyport resident Sarah Hall said she prefers a more composed leader – which she sees in Biden.
“It’s scripted but somebody is giving him the right things to say,” Hall said. “I have never thought that Trump was much of a leader. He does these things that just make your head explode. It all just seems very self-serving and even, with everything going on, it’s still about him and him getting reelected. That’s always the end game. I also feel that Biden’s personal history of tragedy and loss seemed to make him more empathetic. He connects with people.”
Marshall Maguire, chairman of the Salisbury Republican Town Committee, said he believes Biden’s campaign strategy is to stay off stage as long as possible and let Trump be Trump.
“Most of the time this guy comes across as a blithering idiot and I think this is why they pushed this virus so strongly, it takes the campaign off the road,” Maguire said. “So nobody can go out there and get to know Biden because, if he was out there on the road, he would be on TV every single day and he would be gone.”
Democratic political consultant La Nita “Ann” Dykes of Newburyport said Biden has been her first choice among the Democratic candidates all along.
“He knows when to let Trump step in it, to not get dragged down the rabbit hole with him,” Dykes said. “I think he has been very good at that and, in some ways, letting the great, societal changes that are happening right now play out in his favor.”
Hall initially threw her support behind California Sen. Kamala Harris and said she would like to see Biden pick Harris as his running mate.
“She would be really perfect for the job and it would be easy to get another Democrat to take her Senate seat in California so that we don’t lose it,” Hall said. “There is every reason to pick her. (Biden) should just hurry up and do it. This is the time and I think it would give him a nice boost. I really like the idea of somebody presidential and ready to be president as the veep.”
Dykes said a Biden/Harris ticket works well for her.
“I love her,” Dykes said. “I would love her as a vice president. I would love her as attorney general. Kamala would be amazing but (former Georgia state Rep.) Stacey Abrams wouldn’t take anybody out of the Senate. Either one, I would be very happy with.”
Maguire also voiced his excitement for Harris as a vice presidential choice for Biden.
“The more left-wing person you put on that ticket with Biden, the less chance they have of getting elected,” he said.
Maguire said Trump had an excellent chance of being reelected earlier this year but the combination of the COVID-19 shutdowns and the Floyd protests have shrunk that advantage.
“He had the economy going great and I thought he was a shoo-in,” Maguire said. “He did a great job building a strong economy, but everyone has been hunkered down and people have lost their jobs. Trump’s really become kind of a wartime president and people don’t change presidents in a war. But, yeah, it’s not a shoo-in anymore.”
Dykes said she is giving the presidential election even odds.
“If we can get the disenfranchised out to vote and if we can counter and fight voter suppression in the South, if we can’t, then I would say Trump has the edge, definitely,” Dykes said. “I think there are a few states that we have a chance of taking but there is still a lot of the country that likes what they are seeing.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
