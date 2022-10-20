BOSTON — Democrat Maura Healey is maintaining a substantial lead over Republican rival Geoff Diehl in the Massachusetts governor’s race, with less than three weeks to go until the election, according to a new independent poll.
The survey by MassINC Polling, released early Thursday, found Healey with 53% to Diehl’s 23% among the nearly 1,000 likely voters polled between Oct. 5 and 14, with at least 18% still undecided.
“This 30-point margin is similar to what previous general election polls have shown, suggesting Diehl has not made up ground as mail voting begins,” MassINC said in a statement on the poll’s findings.
Early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election gets underway Saturday, and more than 113,000 mail ballots have already been returned to local election clerks, according to the Secretary of State’s office. More than 1 million voters have requested mail ballots, election officials say.
Strikingly, at least 28% of those polled said they had never heard of Diehl, compared to only 9% who had never heard of Healey.
To be sure, Diehl’s campaign has struggled amid a lack of fundraising to pay for TV and digital ads, while Healey’s deep-pocketed campaign dominates the airwaves with her message.
The marquee race between Healey and Diehl tops the November ballot. The two veteran politicians are vying to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who isn’t seeking a third term.
Baker’s popularity remains high as he prepares to step down, the poll found, with a 67% “favorability” ranking among voters. That’s compared to Healey’s 44% favorability rating and Diehl’s 17%, according to the poll. Baker hasn’t endorsed either candidate.
Healey would be the first woman — and openly gay — candidate to be elected Massachusetts governor if she wins. On the campaign trail, she has pledged to uphold the state’s abortion protections, expand clean energy, and work to strengthen civil rights protections, among other promises.
Diehl, a former state representative, is campaigning on a “personal liberties” platform — focusing on opposition to COVID-19 mandates, pledging to expand school choice, and to set limits on abortions if elected. He has also called for cutting taxes and lowering energy costs.
A separate poll released Wednesday found Healey with a similar lead over Diehl in the final stretch of the gubernatorial race. The Suffolk University poll of likely voters found Healey with 56% to Diehl’s 33%, with only 6% still undecided.
The survey also found Healey leading Diehl among the state’s majority independent or “unenrolled” voters — a key bloc for any GOP governor in deep-blue Massachusetts, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 3-1 margin.
Libertarian candidate Kevin Reed and his running-mate for lieutenant governor, Peter Everett, are also on the ballot.
Reed wasn’t included in the MassINC poll, but 4% of the respondents said they would likely vote for “someone else” in the governor’s race.
In the Suffolk University poll, Reed was favored by 4% of the likely voters.
Regardless of who is elected, the MassINC poll also found voters have a laundry list of issues they want the next governor to address.
Topping those concerns are transportation, with large majorities saying they want the next chief executive to focus on fixing bridges and roads and the state’s beleaguered public transit system.
Interestingly, pollsters found that while only 23% of voters think the MBTA is in better shape than when Baker took office in 2015, at least 65% approve of how Baker has managed transportation issues over the past eight years.
“Voters are not happy with the state of transportation in Massachusetts, but they’re not taking it out on Charlie Baker,” MassINC pollster Richard Parr said in a statement. “It will be interesting to see if the next governor inherits Baker’s suit of armor on this issue.”
Nearly 60% of those surveyed said they will vote “yes” on Question 1, which would amend the state constitution to set a new 4% surtax on income above $1 million a year to raise money for education and transportation projects. At least 31% said they will vote “no” on the referendum, while another 10% refused to answer or were undecided, pollsters found.
Support for a controversial law authorizing state drivers’ licenses for undocumented immigrants remains strong among likely voters, pollsters found, with 49% of respondents saying they will vote “yes” on Question 4 compared to 37% who say they’ll vote “no” on the referendum.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
