WEST NEWBURY — From small backyards to big back fields — learn more about creating pollinator habitats during a program at GAR Memorial Library next month.
West Newbury Wild and Native Group is offering a virtual presentation about developing pollinator gardens June 6.
Hannah Mullally — a Farm Bill pollinator conservation planner and partner biologist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and an Xerces Society pollinator specialist — will talk about the importance of native pollinators.
Topics covered include key components of pollinator habitat; the basics of establishment, management and protection; and examples of how to integrate pollinator habitat on land regardless of size. A question-and-answer time will follow.
Registration is required at www.westnewburylibrary.org. A Zoom link and information packet will be emailed 24 hours prior to the event.
