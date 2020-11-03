Polls are open statewide today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Greater Newburyport residents who are registered but did not already vote early can cast ballots then.
Newburyport: Ward 1 residents will vote at People’s United Methodist Church, 64 Purchase St.; Ward 2 residents will vote at the former Brown School, corner of Lime and Milk streets; residents of Wards 3 and 4 will vote at Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St.; residents in Wards 5 and 6 will vote at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St.; Plum Island residents will vote at the Plum Island Boat House, 300 Northern Blvd.
Amesbury: Voting takes place at Amesbury High School, 5 Highland St.
Georgetown: Voting will at Penn Brook Elementary School, 68 Elm St.
Groveland: Voting will be at Town Hall, 183 Main St.
Merrimac: Voting will be at the Sweetsir School, 104 Church St.
Newbury: Voting will be at the fire station at Firefighters Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave., for Precinct 1. Voters in Precinct 2 will vote at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
Rowley: Voting will at St. Mary’s Hall, 202 Main St.
Salisbury: Voting will be at the Hilton Senior Center, 39 Lafayette Road.
Seabrook: Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Seabrook Community Center, 311 Lafayette Road. Residents who missed the deadline to register to vote, can register at the polls on Election Day.
West Newbury: Voting will be at the Town Annex, 381 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.