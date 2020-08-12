NEWBURYPORT – Native Sun, a longtime fashion boutique, will open a pop-up shop Thursday at 20 Pleasant St.
The boutique first opened in Newburyport in 1989 and was a popular fashion destination for more than 21 years.
Native Sun, the winner of multiple fashion designations that include Best of Boston 2004, returns to Newburyport under the leadership of founder John Darke and his wife, Lisa.
Native Sun is part of New England Development’s pop-up and specialty leasing program that provides innovative shopping and dining options, as well as unique experiences, while also creating business opportunities for local and national entrepreneurs.
“We are delighted to welcome Native Sun back to Newburyport,” said Rebekah Macchia, Newburyport Development’s marketing director, in a press release. “Area shoppers and visitors are eagerly awaiting their reopening.”
