ROCKPORT — Newburyport’s Peter Berkrot, a veteran of stage and screen will be featured in a new sensory-friendly play "Rite of Passage" from July 13 to 30, at the Windhover Center for Performing Arts in Rockport.
Berkrot will portray David, the father of a 12-year old autistic son in this new semi-autobiographical play by 25-year-old Izzy Salant. The role showcases Berkrot’s acting skills and highlights his ability as a storyteller.
Berkrot had a featured role in the 1980 classic comedy Caddyshack, appeared in Showtime's Brotherhood, and on America's Most Wanted and Unsolved Mysteries. Now a prominent acting coach, Berkrot has also voiced over 450 audiobooks - winning multiple awards. His voice will also be familiar to many as a regular contributor to the award-winning program Frontline produced by WGBH in Boston and served as director of narration for the Emmy-nominated The Truth About Cancer.
There will be 14 performances at Windhover, 257R Granite St., Rockport, Mass. between July 13 and 30, including a mix of evening and matinee options. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at Eventbrite.(https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rite-of-passage-tickets-588301153587?aff=ebdssbdestsearch)
As this new work is by neurodiverse writer and tells the true story of family, the production has been designed to be sensory-friendly and will include flexible seating options for those that are not comfortable in traditional theatre seating.
This project is made possible in part by funding from the Mass Cultural Council and the Essex County Community Fund.
