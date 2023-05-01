NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult & Community Education recently announced that spring classes are are underway, according to director Patty St. John.
A few of the many diverse classes include jewelry making with sea glass, mosaics, real estate investing, enneagram of relationships, special financial planning for those with special needs, raising chickens, beekeeping, voice overs, forest bathing, quilting, astrophysical discoveries, vintage radio repair, fashion, kayaking safety, understanding social security benefits, and so much more! The fastest and easiest way to register is online.
The mission of Newburyport Adult & Community Education is to foster life-long learning for adults of all ages. To register online, visit www.newburyportadulted.org or contact Patty St. John, at pstjohn@newburyportadulted.k12.ma.us or call 978-992-8060
