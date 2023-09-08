NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Department of Public Services Water Division will begin flushing the city’s water system on Monday and flushing will continue for the next five weeks. Flushing hydrants helps to remove built-up sediments that settle in the water lines over time.
Flushing will begin at the West End of the city and proceed east. Residential flushing will occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Night flushing of the large mains (Merrimac Street to High Street) will take place on Sept. 12-13, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Residents are advised to check the city’s website at www.cityofnewburyport.com for daily work locations. Residents may experience low water pressure, temporary discoloration in water, air in pipes and at times a disruption in water service.
The following suggestions will help avoid problems with discolored water:
- Check for discolored water before running appliances that use water (dishwashers/washing machines).
- Wait until discoloration in water subsides and flushing is complete in your area. Run cold water faucets to express air and discolored water.
- Do not run hot water because discolored water can get pulled into your hot water tank and take longer to clear up.
- Avoid using bleach in laundry as this worsens any staining that may occur.
In the event clothes are stained, there are products available that will remove the stains when re-washing the clothes. Contact the business office at 16C Perry Way to obtain this product (free of charge to residents).
Do not dry stained laundry.
Please contact the Department of Public Services Business office with any questions at 978-465-4420 or e-mail: wsbilling@cityofnewburyport.com
