NEWBURYPORT — The city is hoping throw its full support behind the LGBT community later this spring after announcing plans for its first ever Pride parade. The plan, which consists of two possible routes, must first be approved by the City Council which is expected to debate the matter during Monday's meeting.
June is LGBT Pride Month and the council is expected Monday to receive a special event application from the Newburyport Pride Board for the parade routes that both end up at Market Landing Park.
Pride Board member Paul Goldberg said his committee has roughly nine events planned this year, with an inaugural Pride parade on June 3 at the forefront.
"This pride is for everybody," he said.
The first proposed parade route would start at the Bartlet Mall and then head down Green Street for the waterfront boardwalk and eventually end up at Market Landing Park, where it would join the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry's Spring Fest.
The second route would begin at Cashman Park and head east on the Clipper City rail trail toward the boardwalk and eventually end up in at the Spring Fest as well.
Goldberg said the Pride Board has been working on the parade since December and would prefer the first proposed route.
"The second route is less high profile. That's not our preference but it is obviously an option," Goldberg said.
Both routes would take an hour, from 1 to 2 p.m. and people are invited to make their way to at Bar 25 on State Street for a tea dance after Spring Fest, according to Goldberg.
"We can see people doing the parade for an hour and then hanging out at the waterfront from 2 to 4 p.m.," he said. "Then, they would go over to our tea dance at Bar 25."
A tea dance, according to Goldberg was an afternoon event where gay people could get together in less-accepting times and not have to worry about outside interference.
"It's fashioned after the English, afternoon tea and gave us a place to gather and not get in trouble for it," he said. "So people will hopefully go from the parade, to the waterfront, to tea dance."
North Shore Alliance for GLBTQ+ Youth Executive Director James Giessler said he was delighted to hear the city is considering hosting a Pride parade.
"We would love to be a part of it, if we can," he said.
Part of the city's Diversity Equity and Inclusion Alliance, the Newburyport Pride Board is a community-driven, volunteer-led team that envisions a city where persons with widely-diverse gender and sexual identities are embraced, visible, and fully included in social and civic life.
Goldberg added the Pride Board is virtually self-funded through sponsorships, donations, ticket and merchandise sales.
"There's a little money for printing and things like that come from the city," he said. "But the majority of our budget is self-funded."
Mayor Sean Reardon said in a text message he is excited for Pride Month and appreciates the work Goldberg's board has been putting in of late.
"We had many volunteers step up to join this committee and give us some help planning Pride events, not only in June but year-round. I think the parade is a fantastic idea and should be a lot of fun," he said.
At-Large Councilor Afroz Khan also said in a text message that the Pride parade is a "great" idea she fully supports.
