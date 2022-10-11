NEWBURYPORT — Most folks have heard of modern art, but how about an art form that regularly looks into the past?
Local artist Alan Bull has developed a motif that shows appreciation of former glories. Several of his works are affixed to the back fence of the parking lot of the public library on State Street. They depict gone glories such as the old YMCA (lost in a 1987 fire) and the Wolfe Tavern (torn down in the early 1950s).
On the wooden fence are also renderings of the public library and the Institution of Savings. And he has developed a unique presentation of old trucks and farm vehicles.
Bull will be among artists featured in the upcoming Newburyport ArtWalk, slated for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 to 6 p.m.
While his studio may be located on Graf Road, one could walk past his works any day in the library parking lot and on the Rail Trail (near the Water Street crossing).
“I enjoyed doing pieces on old structures in town like the Wolfe Tavern and the YMCA,” said Bull, a Newburyport resident who teaches numerous classes here.
“They are on the fence there because a nearby resident, Walt Thompson, suggested improvement of the fence, and then putting some art there. The (nearby) Institution for Savings was approached, and they provided financial support. The start of the project was during COVID, and I appreciated the commission. It was a pat on the back for me, but also gave me something to do during a very difficult time,” Bull continued.
COVID has affected many areas of community life, and the art world has been especially hard hit. For months, indoor classes were put on hold, and galleries were closed or had their hours cut back.
Perhaps that is one reason that many are looking forward to the upcoming community-wide event.
The Newburyport ArtWalk is a free, self-guided tour that allows participants to explore galleries throughout the city’s historic district, as well as a few venues beyond the downtown area.
Organizers say participating galleries this year include Alan Bull Studio, A Pleasant Shoppe LLC, Blochaus Art Gallery, the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Greetings By Design, Indigo Artist Studio, Newburyport Art Association, Newburyport Framers, The Newburyport Studio Stateroom, The PEG Center for Art & Activism, and Valerie’s Gallery.
Newbury artist Carol Baum and Sweethaven Gallery are exhibiting, both online only.
Bull is among the most accomplished artists in the area. He also shows his work in Maine and on Long Island, among other locations.
“Alan is an extraordinarily talented painter technically, able to capture detail, mood and light with an economy of brushwork and a brilliant sense of color and visual context,” said art aficionado Walter Christiansen, a co-owner in the Harborside Printing Co. “From the Great Marsh to the coast of Maine, and also Long Island and the desert Southwest, Alan’s paintings make us realize just how lucky we are to live where we do.”
Patti Langley, an art veteran who owns Newburyport Framers, called Bull a “devoted and highly skilled painter.”
“His work shows fearless mastership of paint and his pieces deliver a nostalgic, yet timeless, appeal for locals and beyond,” she said.
The Wolfe Tavern (corner of State and Harris) was a venerable hotel and restaurant that was demolished because of a lack of business. Newburyport was a failing, unappealing town in the 1950s, and owners could not keep the hotel and tavern running.
The YMCA on the other side of State and Harris burned in 1987. It was an arresting architectural structure and offered basketball and other games to youngsters. An adult died in the fire. The site of the YMCA was excavated, and the current library was expanded on its footprint.
Bull, a Maine native who studied at the Philadelphia College of Art, said he enjoys looking into the past.
“I’ve always been interested in remnants of days gone by, since I was very young. It might be from growing up visiting the farms of my grandparents on both sides of the family. Lots of old potato trucks around the farms in Long Island, New York and Mapleton, Maine,” he said.
“The railroad ran through my hometown of Old Town (Maine) and my brothers and I would walk along the abandoned rail lines along the Penobscot River. I’m still interested in all the same stuff,” he added.
Bull said he will have the originals of the “fence” paintings on view at his studio, 18 Graf Road, Unit 1, Newburyport, during the Artwalk.
