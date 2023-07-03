LOWELL — Newburyport-based painter Alan Bull will paint a portrait of singer-songwriter Dave Herlihy, former lead singer of the Boston-based band O Positive, during his live performance July 21 at Gallery Z Visual & Performing Arts Center and Café.
The 7 p.m. event is part of "Alla Prima – At First Attempt,” an exhibition of Alla Prima art that will be on display at the gallery from Wednesday through July 31.
Alla Prima refers to a method by which the artist applies each stroke of paint to the canvas with the intention of letting it stand in the picture as part of the final statement.
Longtime friends Bull and Herlihy had a conversation where they shared their affinity for creativity with no corrections.
“Alla Prima – At First Attempt” is a result of that conversation, with Herlihy joining the exhibit July 21.
Bull’s art, including a series of paintings of musicians performing, is in numerous public and private collections and has appeared in many publications, including Architectural Digest, The Boston Globe and The New York Times.
Bull recently embarked on a series of 20-minute portrait painting sessions, including subjects such as musicians Ian Hunter, Richard Thompson, Joe Elliot, Dave Mattacks and John Jorgenson.
Herlihy method as a recording artist emphasizes spur-of-the-moment immediacy. He invited students from Burr School kindergarten to contribute their artwork to his debut solo record, “Postcards From Kindergarten, Volume 1” on Lunch Records.
Herlihy said of their artistry, “Kindergartners are Alla Prima artists. They don’t correct their creations. They finish their art in one sitting.”
Gallery Z Visual & Performing Arts Center and Café is at 167 Market St., Lowell. For more information: https://galleryzvpac.com, call 978-692-5040 or email info@galleryzvpac.com.
