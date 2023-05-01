DANVERS — Newburyport artist Karen S. Fitzgerald’s watercolors will be on display and for sale at Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church from May 7 to June 25.
A reception is scheduled for May 7 from noon to 2 p.m. while a gallery talk will take place June 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
“Stories” is an exhibit of the encounters Fitzgerald has had since her retirement from teaching art in public schools.
“Exploring watercolor on paper and other substrates challenges me to compose an intriguing result,” she said in a news release. “I try to tell a story of light and color with my immediate visual connection to the subject at hand, what is in front of me. Whether I am on location or in the studio, I want my colors to glow and express their own story.”
She is a signature member of North East Watercolor Society and the Rhode Island Watercolor Society as well as a juried member of the Academic Artists Association and the North Shore Art Association.
There will be 30 works exhibited and for sale at the church, 323 Locust St., Danvers.
