NEWBURYPORT — Local attorney Damian J. Turco has been elected president of the Massachusetts Bar Association for the 2023-24 membership year, which began Sept. 1.
During his year leading the Bar Association, Turco will pursue more equitable justice for civil litigants and individuals served by the state’s innocence programs, and work to support lawyers throughout Massachusetts.
“I look forward to working with court leaders and others to explore how new technologies and other resources can help close the justice gap that continues to make it difficult for many low-income residents to access affordable legal services,” Turco said. “Mindful of the challenges facing our profession, I also plan to prioritize and continue the MBA’s efforts to strengthen lawyer well-being and improve the diversity of bar.”
Turco is the founder and managing partner at Turco Legal PC, a 12-attorney divorce and family law firm with offices in Andover, Boston, Newburyport and Newton. Since 2008, he and his practice have represented clients through complex divorces, child custody cases, adoptions, and other family law matters. He’s been lead counsel in hundreds of matters, both in Florida and Massachusetts, and today his role is that of a senior strategist in both the litigation and business interests of the firm and its client matters.
Turco is also the co-founder and president of JusticeApp, Inc., a legal technology company with the mission of eliminating injustice nationwide. JusticeApp is a mobile app that aggregates free legal resources and offers low-cost legal form generation and secure data storage designed to simplify the legal system for unrepresented parties.
He established JusticeApp to serve as a reliable resource for those litigants in the justice gap, those in need of legal help without the resources to secure it.
Since 2013, Turco has been an active and contributing leader and volunteer at the MBA, working meaningfully and intentionally to improve the organization, its membership and the legal community at large through service. A former chair of the MBA’s Law Practice Management Section, Turco developed and launched an MBA Mock Interview Program, which has benefited hundreds of graduating law school students by providing them with job interview skills through mock interviews with MBA lawyer volunteers.
Since 2016, Turco has served on the MBA’s Budget & Finance Committee and the executive management board. He’s lobbied both the state and federal legislatures for increased funding for legal aid on behalf of the MBA and its membership. He’s also built effective working relationships with leaders in the trial court, law schools, and affinity and county bar associations across the commonwealth.
Turco graduated from Bryant College in 1999 and from New England Law-Boston in 2008. He grew up in Andover and lives in Newburyport with his wife, Melina, and three daughters.
The MBA’s leadership team for the 2023-24 year also includes President-elect Victoria M. Santoro, Vice President Michael H. Hayden, Treasurer Samuel A. Segal and Secretary Shayla Mombeleur. Martin W. Healy is the MBA’s chief legal counsel and chief operating officer. Full officer bios are available at www.massbar.org/officers.
