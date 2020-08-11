NEWBURYPORT – American Book Fest has announced that local author Elizabeth Atkinson’s book, Fly Back, Agnes has won the 2020 International Book (IPA) award for Children’s Fiction.
Jeffrey Keen, president and CEO of American Book Fest, said in a press release this year’s contest yielded over 2,000 entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed to the final results.
Keen adds, “IBA’s success begins with the enthusiastic participation of authors and publishers and continues with our distinguished panel of industry judges who bring to the table their extensive editorial, PR, marketing, and design expertise.” More information about the 11Annual International Book Awards can be found at http://www.InternationalBookAwards.com.
In Atkinson’s middle grade novel (ages 10-14), 12-year-old Agnes hates everything about her life: her name, her parents’ divorce, her best friend’s abandonment and her changing body. So while staying with her dad over the summer, she decides to become someone else. She tells people she meets that her name is Chloe, she’s 14, her parents are married, and she’s a dancer and actor — just the life she wants. But Agnes’s lies quickly stack up and start to complicate her new friendships.
Fly Back, Agnes, (Lerner Publishing Group) is Newburyport resident Atkinson’s fifth middle grade book. Atkinson, best known for her tween novel, I, Emma Freke, has won two Gold Moonbeam Awards, a Sunshine State Young Reader Award, the Ado-Lisant Prize in Belgium, and has been featured in Scholastic Book Flyers. Atkinson has been an editor, a children's librarian, an English teacher, and a newspaper columnist.
