Port bakery closes shop but offers gift to patrons

NEWBURYPORT – Patrons walking into the Buttermilk Baking Company on Liberty Street Tuesday morning were greeted by a sandwich board sign announcing that it would be closing its doors for weeks or longer as the spread of the COVID-19 continues across the state and the country.
“Grab your quarantine cakes, cookies, quiche bars. Need eggs? We got ‘em,” the sign read.
The sign also announced that customers could pay whatever they wanted, a generous offer made by owner Ashley Bush who spent Tuesday morning making sure her store was filled with enough treats to fill demand.
Eggs, cream and other ingredients left over from the day’s batch were going to be put up for grabs, Bush said.
“If someone needs them, we’re happy to provide it,” Bush said.
She said the realization that she would someday have to close her business, like hundreds around Greater Newburyport have done already, did not sink in until she opened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
“It’s depressing because no one knows what’s going to happen,” she said.
The decision to close was a tough one for Bush, who has been a downtown presence for years. And while many eateries, including Abraham’s Bagels nearby will be offering take-out service, the business model did not make sense for Buttermilk.
“I don’t think it’s sustainable to be only doing take-out or delivery for baked goods since we don’t sell necessities,” she said.
Around 7:45 a.m. about a half dozen customers entered the store within a few minutes of each other. Visitors included a young girl wearing a St. Patrick’s Day-themed dress and her mother. After selecting a few treats and bringing them to the counter, Bush reminded them of the offer to pay as much as they could. But the mother said she wanted to pay full price.
The other customers who came in around the same time all said the same thing, that they wanted to pay full price.
“I love what you guys are doing,” Sally Kemball-Cook said to Bush. “Good luck, see you on the flip side.”
What the customers did not know was that folks had earlier paid more than necessary as a way of paying it forward, Bush said.
All customers were required to swipe their own credit card through the store’s machine as a way of limiting exposure to others and the staff.
Next door at Abraham’s Bagels, tables and chairs had been removed from the store’s small dining area as the ban on all dining inside restaurants began Tuesday morning. But around 8 a.m there was a small spaced out line of people waiting to order bagels and other items.
Store manager Mike Cook said Tuesday morning was a little busier than usual for that time of the week as people were stocking up on bagels and tubs of cream cheese.
Asked if Abraham’s would survive the next few months, or however long it took for life to get back to normal, Cook quickly nodded.
“I think we’re going to weather through it. I feel so bad for other restaurants,” Cook said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
