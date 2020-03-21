Port bakery serving bread to the servers

NEWBURYPORT — The coronavirus has forced most people to stay indoors, shutting down countless restaurants and leaving many workers without paychecks, but a local bakery owner wants to make sure his friends don’t go hungry.
Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all restaurants and bars to shut their doors to dining room and barstool customers earlier in the week, leaving wait staff, bartenders, and dishwashers without jobs.
John Coyle and Justin Radulski, co-owners of Middle Street Foods in downtown Newburyport, are offering loaves of fresh-baked bread to any food service worker who needs it.
“Anyone who needs a loaf who works in the restaurant industry and is short of cash, even if it’s just to cheer you up, come see me and I will give you a loaf of bread,” Coyle said.
Coyle said he’s also happy to offer bread to anyone who needs it but he is especially sensitive to the people in the food service industry.
“This is a heavily impacted industry,” Coyle said. “Anyone who works in the business knows how to find our kitchen. Just come and see me. I haven’t had a lot of people take me up on it yet but that’s because I haven’t got the word out and there is nobody around.”
Coyle also voiced his concerns for those working in the restaurant industry who may be doing so in an unconventional manner.
“It is a known fact that there are people who might not have the correct work permits or whatever while working in the industry,” Coyle said. “My fear is that they are going to get forgotten about or shoved aside and not accounted for when the government does eventually support this industry. They are sort of behind the scenes and might be afraid, if they speak up. I think about those people in the industry and everyone in the industry is thinking of them. These are the people who make these places run. They have their own families to support and are hard-working people who I would hate to see you get left behind.”
Toilet paper has also been hard to find of late but Radulski was offering excess rolls free to anyone on Friday.
“As long as they last we will have it out there,” Coyle said.
A popular eatery among the people who live and work downtown, Middle Street Foods can be a tough place to find a seat on a normal weekday.
But the governor’s shutdown has flipped everything upsidedown, according to Coyle.
“People mostly think of us as a takeout place for lunch, so we have had that working to our advantage,” Coyle said. “We really didn’t have to retool much. But a lot of our business is also people who work in other restaurants or who work in the offices. They are not down here. Everyone is working from home and the restaurants are closed. People aren’t coming in for a quick bite before their shifts. It has definitely impacted us.”
Middle Street Foods is a “fairly lightweight operation,” according to Coyle.
“Business has been slow this week,” he said. “We can do a lot with a little. But we will see how this goes.”
He said his business has the added advantage of being in a residential neighborhood and plenty of people who are working at home may begin to frequent the restaurant looking for food to go or just a return of some normalcy.
“People can always walk down here if they are stuck at home,” Coyle said. “There is plenty of parking now and they can call ahead and we will have plenty of stuff for them.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
