NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Bank has donated $1,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill as a lunch sponsor of its golf tournament fundraiser. This event will be held on Monday, Aug. 1, at the Haverhill Country Club.
For over 120 years, "The Club" has been an integral part of the community delivering on its mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those in most need, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
“It’s always a pleasure to support our local Boys & Girls club,” Newburyport Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Lloyd L. Hamm said. “The famous proverb ‘that it takes a village to raise a child’ is absolutely true. And our Boys & Girls clubs play such an integral part in that. The golf tournament is a great way to bring people together in a beautiful setting to raise funds for a worthy organization.”
