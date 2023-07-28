NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings recently donated $2,500 to Danvers-based Care Dimensions, the largest hospice and palliative care provider in Massachusetts.
The donation will fund children’s bereavement programs at the nonprofit organization, including Camp Stepping Stones, an annual daylong gathering of children grieving the loss of someone in their lives.
“Children grieve differently than adults, so it’s important that we have a team dedicated to address their needs,” said Patrice DePasquale, director of bereavement services. “This grant from the Institution for Savings will support our child life team and ensure children get help coping with the loss of special people in their lives.”
Care Dimensions offers grief support for children and adults, including grief support groups, workshops such as “Raising Grieving Children,” and individual grief counseling.
Camp Stepping Stones, held each summer, is an important part of those efforts, bringing together dozens of children and their families for time to connect with other grieving families, to honor and remember those who have died, and have some fun. Thanks to outside funding, the event is held at no cost to those who participate.
“As a mutual bank, the Institution for Savings is committed to making our communities better places in which to live and work,” said Institution for Savings President and CEO Michael J. Jones. “Community health is very important to us and this donation will support Care Dimensions’ efforts to deliver quality care to so many in the communities we serve. We are happy to help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.