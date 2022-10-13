NEWBURYPORT — The Institute For Savings and the Newburyport Bank are joining forces to participate in the A Bed for Every Child’s Build a Bed challenge. The event will take place Friday, Oct. 21, (Oct. 28 rain date) at 1 p.m. Newburyport Bank’s main parking lot located at 63 State St., Newburyport.
During the event three teams of 10 employees from each bank will race against the clock to build beds that will then be donated to local families in need. Team volunteers will be treated to a barbecue lunch at noon donated by Michael’s Harborside in Newburyport.
The mission of the A Bed for Every Child organization, launched in 2012, is to ensure all children have a bed of their own, regardless of financial means. An initiative of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, the organization partners with dozens of businesses, schools and community organizations annually to build beds for children in need.
“We are so very pleased to partner with our good friends at the Institution for Savings in such an incredibly worthwhile initiative,” Newburyport Bank President Lloyd L. Hamm said. “For so many years A Bed for Every Child has worked tirelessly to ensure no child is without a warm bed to lay their head every night. And they do it in a way that brings people together in a collaborative fashion. It’s both team and community building, and it could not be for anything more important – our children. Our teams are so enthusiastic about this and counting down the days. We support and are proud of everyone involved in this effort.”
“A Bed for Every Child believes that giving a child a bed to sleep in at night is as essential as food and water, and I couldn’t agree more,” Institution for Savings President Michael J. Jones added. “We are looking forward to this friendly competition with our neighbors at the Newburyport Bank but even more importantly, to helping provide much-needed beds to those in need in our communities.”
