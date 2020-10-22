NEWBURYPORT – Slicks on State, the city’s newest barbershop, became the latest victim of coronavirus restrictions when its proprietor announced the business was closing earlier this month.
“Our grand opening was 10 days before the shutdown due to COVID. The harsh reality of starting a new business at this time was just too much to overcome,” a message on the shop’s Facebook page, dated Oct. 2, read.
Less than two weeks after its grand opening in early March, Slicks on State and hair-related businesses across the state were forced to close in an effort to slow the spread of the potentially fatal virus. Barbershops and related businesses were allowed to re-open, by appointment only, on May. 25.
Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Frank Cousins called the closure sad news, saying owner Toi Phommachanh gave everything that was in his heart.
“The numbers weren’t working out for him,” Cousins said.
Cousins said there was plenty of apprehension regarding the fate of other businesses and restaurants as winter approaches and opportunities for outdoor dining and shopping come to a halt. Facing that prospective, local leaders and business owners met Monday to discuss the immediate future and to brainstorm ideas to get through the holiday season, Cousins said.
“We are concerned about it,” Cousins said.
