NEWBURYPORT — Construction of a larger and greener central waterfront officially began Wednesday when the city held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project.
A number of waterfront parking lots will be converted to additional green space flanking the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site as part of the $6 million first phase of the project.
During his speech to about 35 people, Mayor Sean Reardon said the event marked the culmination of a decades-old debate about how the city’s central waterfront should look.
“After a long process, the community came together and found consensus that we needed a more expansive park along the water’s edge,” he said.
It also marked, according to Reardon, the city’s next step in making the waterfront’s full potential a reality. Once completed in 2024, it will feature new park wings, a shared-use path connecting two phases of the Clipper City Rail Trail, and more diverse opportunities for waterfront activities, socialization and relaxation.
“I was lucky enough to spend a lot of time down here last week during Yankee Homecoming. The one thing that event, and many others, reinforced was just how vital this place and this park is for our community,” he said. “This park is at the very heart of our city and it provides the perfect space for events and gatherings that reinforce our sense of place and community.”
The central waterfront area came very close to being converted to a strip mall-style development during urban renewal in the 1970s, according to Reardon, who said it was saved by generations of volunteers who wanted to keep it free and open to the public.
“All of these individuals care deeply about the future of this park. We aim to reflect that in our service and as caretakers of this park for all future generations,” he said.
The city was awarded a $400,000 state Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant for the project, as well as a $400,000 MassTrails grant from the Department of Conservation and Recreation. The Herman Roy Trust also gave $1 million to the project, which is being backed by a $3 million loan from the Community Preservation Committee.
State Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and a representative from the office of U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony. Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley and at-large Councilors Ed Cameron, Connie Preston and Mark Wright also attended the event.
Onyx Corporation of Acton will handle the construction and the mayor said it took the dissolution of the Newburyport Redevelopment Authority, the construction of the Titcomb Street municipal parking garage, and a significant amount of design, permitting and funding arrangements to get things underway.
“We have opportunities to continue to add features that capture the soul of the community in this place, too,” he said. “We have discussed the addition of a new shipbuilding sculpture, an Indigenous peoples fire pit with ceremonial seating area, and several new, interpretive panels that can add richness and broader context and give pedestrians a sense of place.”
Reardon was joined at the podium by Waterfront Trust Chairman Matt Pieniazek, who said his nonprofit organization has been working for more than three decades to make Market Landing Park the jewel of Newburyport.
“We have been completely supportive of this whole project and it’s kind of hard to believe that we’re actually here, getting ready to start this,” Pieniazek said. “But we continue to look forward to what we believe is the very important goal of maintaining this wonderful park.”
Members of the Committee for an Open Waterfront, which is dedicated to ensuring the waterfront remains free of large buildings and open to the public, were also present for the groundbreaking ceremony.
Committee President Elizabeth Heath said the Market Landing Park project represents the culmination of her nonprofit organization’s work.
“This is really terrific,” she said.
The first phase of the Market Landing Park project had an initial cost of $4.8 million but ended up with its current price tag after bids came in higher than expected in the spring.
Reardon won the approval of the City Council in June to spend an additional $950,139 to get the project underway, with $655,525 coming from a fund dedicated to building a Market Square culvert, as well as $294,614 from the waterfront parking fund.
Taking the money from the Market Square culvert project did not, however, meet with unilateral approval from the City Council last month, with McCauley, Wright, Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane voting against the mayor’s request.
A portion of the municipal waterfront parking lot that the project will replace was flooded after heavy rain pounded the area Tuesday.
Reardon said future phases of central waterfront improvement include the completion of additional walkways, a new visitors center and a restroom facility. He added that the Market Landing Park project represents culvert work that is now taking place adjacent to the central waterfront.
“Yesterday’s rain made it clear (the drainage culvert) is still very much a priority,” he said. “The water had receded by the time I got down here yesterday but the businesses that don’t have a lip (along Water Street) had the water come right in. But it’s been like that for 100 years and, the hope is, finishing the culvert will be the next part.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
