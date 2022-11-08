NEWBURYPORT — The Basin Apparel Company on Liberty Street recently announced it opened a new flagship location at 19 Water St.
The business can trace its downtown Newburyport roots back 30 years when The Alpine Shop opened at 7 Liberty St. It later became Rapids, and more recently, Haulover.
As a boater, skier and avid lover of all things New England, Karyn Khatib opened The Basin Apparel Company in August 2020 with a desire to increase the offerings from her favorite lifestyle brands, including Patagonia, Helly Hansen, The North Face and Kuhl.
“Having both locations will allow us to continue expanding our offerings,” Khati said. “We are so grateful to be a part of the incredible Newburyport community that has truly embraced The Basin and can’t wait to be able to bring you more of the apparel that you love.”
