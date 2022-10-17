NEWBURYPORT — Mark and Teresa Richey, owners of Mark Richey Woodworking and WallGoldfinger Furniture, volunteered in September with the Himalayan Cataract Project, a nonprofit providing cataract surgery to correct preventable blindness in the world’s poorest areas.
Project co-founder Dr. Geoff Tabin is a fellow mountain climber with Mark Richey, and the Richeys are financial supporters of their friend’s efforts to abate unnecessary blindness.
In September, with the Richeys in tow, Tabin and a small team brought the project to Tanzania for the first time.
The introduction to the East African country was thanks to the organizational efforts of Helen Keller International, which secured the location at Mbarali District Hospital, supplies and the help of Tanzanian health care workers, including the deputy minister of health, a Tanzania cataract surgeon and several nurses.
With no real medical training, the Richeys still played integral roles. For five 12-hour days, they administered eye drops before and after surgery, first to dilate eyes and then antibiotics and steroids following surgery.
Teresa Richey helped patients remove headwraps and shoes and don surgical gowns. The experience transcended language barriers, she said.
Mark Richey brought patients from Teresa’s post to the operating room, gently lifting each one onto the operating table so as not to disrupt the neighboring patient undergoing surgery, he said. He helped position them and hold them still during the surgery, allowing the surgeons to move quickly and successfully.
See more about the Himalayan Cataract Project, including how to donate, at www.cureblindness.org.
