NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art is teaming up with local businesses to shine a light on local artists as part of its new Art Around Town program.
The program was launched at Metzy’s Cantina, 5 Boston Way, in early December with a display of five framed photos from award-winning local photographer Amy Conly and her collection of work, “Perspectives – Compositions of Light and Water.”
The goal of this program is to broaden the impact of the arts by introducing local residents to artists who live and work in neighboring communities by installing collections of art in businesses across town, according to Newburyport Art.
Conly said she is excited to have been chosen to help launch the program.
“I was thrilled, obviously. I feel like it’s really flattering to be part of this, and I think I’m the first of many, so I love the idea of them doing a program like this,” Conly said.
Newburyport Art lead gallery associate Kelly Page said the program is similar to one they held before the pandemic and running it now has brought back a sense of normalcy.
“We do want to get back into the community and have our name out there over and over in different places, and see that familiarity and the artist names around town that also are shown at different businesses around town,” Page said. “So I think it really creates a community feel between our members and local artists, which happen to be the same people.”
Conly thanked Eric Metzdorf, the owner of Metzy’s, for helping to find a time that would lead to the most public exposure for her photos.
“It opened the weekend of the Polar Express. The IC (Immaculate Conception) School does their Polar Express at the train station right next to Metzy’s, and I think Eric was keen on getting this new show up as soon as possible just for my benefit because he said, ‘You know, we’re expecting 7,000 people coming through here,’” Conly said. “And he was like, ‘I think you’ll have a lot of eyes on your work.’ So I loved the fact that he was even considering that, I love the idea that he was thinking of the foot traffic that would view my work, which I just thought was really gracious.”
She also praised Newburyport Art.
“I feel like the Newburyport Art Association is just such a treasure for this area because there’s so much talent, and I’m just doing a small amount of documenting, but there’s so many other people that are out there documenting the beauty of this area and things that make them happy, things that spark joy, and we’re so lucky to have a place like the Art Association,” Conly said.
“It’s a minimal amount to join and you’re surrounded by like-minded people who are into the arts,” she added. “And I feel like they just do such a great job of promoting talent in the area and looking for ways to showcase new art, new ways of expressing. It’s just such a great, great place.”
Page said while the program is still developing, the plan is to include more artists. Conly’s photos will be on display at Metzy’s until Feb. 1.
For more information, or to see the photos online, visit newburyportart.org.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
