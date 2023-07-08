NEWBURYPORT — The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry hopes to raise thousand of dollars at its 34th Golf Classic on July 20 at Ferncroft Country Club.
Check-in and registration begin at 11 a.m. There will be a pre-golf lunch, beer garden, practice range and putting areas.
A silent auction will be held before everyone tees off with a traditional shotgun start at 1 p.m. The event also offers opportunities to meet other Chamber members.
Tickets are $1,200 for a group of four players, $300 for single golfers, and executive packages run $50 per golfer.
Ferncroft Country Club is at 10 Village Road, Middleton, and the golf course offers a challenge for even the most accomplished golfers.
Chamber Executive Director Nate Allard said he is “ecstatic” to host the Golf Classic.
“The Chamber has played on this golf course for several years and it’s phenomenal,” he said. “It’s a very renowned course and one of the best.”
Allard added that golfers will also get their hands on some cool goodies before they head home, including a Chamber gift card, golf towels and a Chamber hat.
“We’ve got all sorts of cool swag,” he said. “It’s a fun day.”
An after-party will be held for the first time. Tickets are $75 per person.
For more information and sponsorship opportunities, go to https://business.newburyportchamber.org/events/details/34th-annual-chamber-golf-classic-115471.
