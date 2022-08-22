NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society recently announce its fall 2022 weekly rehearsals will begin Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. Doors open at 7 p.m. Online pre-registration for singers will be open through Sunday, Sept. 18.
The Newburyport Choral Society welcomes new singers to its musical family each season. Singers represent all age levels and also the full range of musical knowledge from beginner to advanced.
“The only requirements for membership are a love of singing and a commitment to learning the music,” says Ryan Turner, the group’s music director.
“We sing together, learn together, laugh together, and strive together for excellence in performance,” Turner said.
Each week, singer’s learn vocal techniques and tips from Turner, who has been the group’s music director since 2020. Turner, an accomplished tenor, is also the artistic director of Emmanuel Music in Boston, and teaches voice and early music at the Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge. Singers will be learning music to be performed at winter concerts scheduled for Dec. 10 and 11, at Belleville Congregational Church.
Online pre-registration is required prior to attending the first rehearsal. New singers may obtain an invitation to register online by sending an email to: info@newburyportchoralsociety.org. For additional information, please visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
