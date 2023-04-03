NEWBURYPORT — Central Congregational Church is partnering with Community Services of Newburyport and its program ‘Making It Personal’ to collect personal care items on April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 14 Titcomb St, Newburyport.
People in need often have difficulty paying for these items, which are not covered under insurance. Lack of access to these items can affect their ability to socialize and confidently leave their homes with dignity, leading to increased isolation.
Items to donate include: adult incontinence products, toilet paper, deodorant for men or women), personal hygiene wipes, and gift cards to stores that sell those items.
Items can be dropped off in the back parking lot on Pleasant Street, across from the Changing Tides coffees shop. Volunteers will unload items. Those who cannot make it on April 22, can order items online and ship them to: Central Congregational Church, ATTN: Making It Personal, 14 Titcomb St, Newburyport MA 01950. Items can also be dropped off at the to the church office Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m
Those who would like to volunteer or have questions, can call the church office at 978-465-0533.
