NEWBURYPORT — Central Congregational Church’s Christian Outreach Team will host the Valentine Love Pet Food Drive on Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church at 14 Titcomb St.
All donations will go directly to First Parish Church’s pet food pantry, the Newbury Elder Pet Fund and the Merrimac River Feline Rescue Society.
Accepted items include canned dog and cat food – any brand, any variety (including recently expired products); dry dog and cat food – any brand, any variety (including recently expired products); house training pet “pee pads”; gallon-size Ziploc-style bags; opened bags of dry dog or cat food; litter boxes; litter (nonclumping); clean toys/beds in like-new condition; medicated shampoos/conditioners; and bird food for pet birds.
Central Congregational Church will accept pet food and supply donations in the church office each weekday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Feb. 10. Those unable to drop off at that time can call the church at 978-465-0533.
The drive-by collection will accept donations on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Pleasant Street parking lot behind the church (across from Changing Tides café).
One can also order donations online and have them shipped directly to Central Congregational Church, Attention: “Valentine Love” Pet Food Drive, 14 Titcomb St, Newburyport MA 01950
Donated money help theses organizations purchase much-needed food and supplies when critical items are not otherwise available.
People can donate money at the drive-by event, donate online at www.centralnewburyport.org or mail a check to Central Congregational Church, ATTN: Valentine Love Pet Food Drive, PO Box 372, Newburyport MA 01950.
