NEWBURYPORT -- The City Council is considering an order that would temporarily close portions of State and Pleasant streets to vehicular traffic and allow restaurants to put seating on the road and sidewalk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order, sponsored by Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley, was received by the City Council during Monday night’s meeting and sent to its Ad Hoc Committee on Economic Development and Committee of the Whole.
Under the order, State Street would be closed off to cars from its southeasterly intersection with Liberty Street to its southeasterly intersection with Pleasant Street. Traffic would also be closed on Pleasant Street between the intersections with State and Unicorn streets.
Downtown restaurants on State and Pleasant streets would then be able to apply for a permit from the City Council to place tables and chairs on the sidewalk and street for use by customers. The temporary permits would last from July 1 through Aug. 31.
Additionally, Liberty, Middle, Essex and Charter streets would be temporarily converted to two-way roads.
Under the order, the council’s Ad Hoc Committee on Economic Development will issue any related rules and regulations.
During Monday’s meeting, McCauley expressed the order’s intent to help downtown businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said he hopes the public will chime in during upcoming discussions.
“This order is intended to take the tone of our discussion from lockdown to a smart reopening. We want more public input, more creative ideas, we want to define how Newburyport reopens itself,” said McCauley.
The order can be found in the City Council’s packet from Monday’s meeting: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/newburyportma/files/agendas/05_11_2020_council_packet_part_2_final.pdf
