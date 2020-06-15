NEWBURYPORT -- City Hall will remain closed to the public through the month of June, leaving residents to conduct their business with the city online or by phone for the time being.
Mayor Donna Holaday said on Friday the city is working toward reopening the building, and is training staff and making renovations to offices to protect workers and members of the public from COVID-19.
“We’re just not ready to open yet,” said Holaday. “We’re building dividers, and today they’re ripping apart the City Clerk’s Office and putting up plexiglass to protect staff because it’s the busiest office.”
In the meantime, Newburyport staff are available by email or phone. Many services are available through the city’s online payment systems. Staff can also make arrangements for in-person transactions if they cannot be handled over the phone or web.
“We’ve done a great job keeping zero COVID in City Hall and we want to keep it that way,” said Holaday. “So we felt there was no rush with getting it open again.”
The city is considering reopening City Hall to the public in July.
Meanwhile, Amesbury City Hall opened last Monday by appointment only. According to Caitlin Thayer, Amesbury’s communications director, residents may call a city department in advance to make an appointment, and must call when they arrive at City Hall. When they enter, residents will have their temperature checked and are required to wear a face mask.
Thayer said there is currently no set date for a more regular opening of City Hall.
“Thus far, we haven't had people banging on the door to get in so we're trying to takes low approach to keep our staff and residents safe,” she said.
Holaday said that Newburyport city staff will return to their full work schedules next week, and that many still have concerns about re-entering City Hall for work.
“Some staff don’t want to come back, they’re nervous. We’re listening to what staff need to continue working,” said Holaday. “The last thing we want is to shut down city hall because of a covid infection.”
She said she feels City Hall has been operating well using online resources, and that there haven’t been any complaints from residents about the lack of in-person transactions.
The only complaints, she said, have been about the city’s decision to hold all of its meetings remotely via Zoom, which she said will continue until further notice, or “until we’re way out of this and can bring people together and feel comfortable in a room.”
