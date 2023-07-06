NEWBURYPORT — Progress in completing the Clipper City Rail Trail has hit a snag as the city announced a small section won’t be ready until next year.
The holdup, according to Senior Project Manager Geordie Vining, is a 27-unit condominium project on Hines Way, located off Parker Street.
As part of a 2017 agreement with the city, developer Ed Hill agreed to install a 590-foot rail trail connection running west from Oak Hill Cemetery to Shepard’s Auto Center when receiving a special permit from the Planning Board.
The special permit allows Hill to hold off on construction of his portion of the rail trail until reaching a certain benchmark.
“The applicant shall not be required to instruct the multi-modal path on property until after the issuance of a certificate of occupancy for the 15th market rate unit,” the permit reads. A certificate of occupancy allows someone to move into the unit.
Vining said Hill is working on three units in a triplex building but due to material and subcontractor delays, the project will likely continue past this summer and push completion of the rail trail into 2024.
“While we had been hoping that would occur this year, we do not have a timeframe at this point. There are still six more housing units to be built in the project for a total of 23,” Vining said in an email.
Hill acknowledged Wednesday that he has run into some roadblocks.
“We have six more units to go that I hope to have finished, weather depending, by the end of the fall and I will finish the rail trail when I need to,” he said. “I have every intention of wrapping the entire project up by the end of next year. But we’ll also have to disrupt the current homeowners (at Parker Hill) when we rip up the entrance to Hines Way for drainage to accommodate the rail trail work.”
Despite not reaching the benchmark, Hill built roughly half of his rail trail section from the Newbury town line at the entrance to Oak Hill Cemetery and continuing west.
“He finished 235 (feet) of trail in 2022. He still has to finish the other half, which involves more extensive drainage work,” Vining said.
Before Hill can officially put the project to bed, he will need to finish his portion of the trail before the city issues a certificate of occupancy for the last unit.
The news isn’t sitting well with some residents who are upset Hill has not finished the rail trail in front of his condominium development.
The residents are calling it one of the most dangerous areas because users must walk unprotected on Parker Street, while baby carriages and wheelchairs need to muscle their way through gravel and mud.
The letter also calls the agreement Hill worked out with the Planning Board a “sweetheart deal” that allows the developer to delay the rail trial’s completion until his properties are sold and occupied.
“In a community where developers are clamoring to build, why would our local planners cave to such a demand against the public good?” the residents said in an email to The Daily News.
Vining said in an email that he would have preferred a stronger requirement much earlier in the process.
“But that is the decision that the Planning Board issued,” Vining said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
