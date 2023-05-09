NEWBURYPORT — The final hurdle for the city to host its first ever Pride parade was cleared Monday when the City Council unanimously approved the route it will take.
June is LGBT Pride Month prompting the Newburyport Pride Board to schedule the parade for Saturday, June 3, beginning at noon.
"We're making history, this is huge," Pride Board Co-Chairperson Tarah MacGregor said.
A part of the city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance, the Newburyport Pride Board is a community-driven, volunteer-led team dedicated to making sure the city is a place where widely-diverse gender and sexual identities are embraced.
The Pride parade will begin at the Bartlet Mall and then proceed down Green Street to the waterfront boardwalk, where it will join the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce's Spring Fest.
Mayor Sean Reardon is expected to march in the parade, along with other elected officials and local youth groups.
The only bone of contention Monday night was some on the council concerned about public safety and the city's insurance liability.
"We're talking about two major street crossings, where you have to cross High Street and then Merrimac Street," Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid said. "If you think you're going to have two cruisers and no costs, that doesn't pass the smell test, to be honest with you."
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley offered an amendment requiring that the sponsors of the event to be clarified before the parade can proceed, which was quickly accepted.
Reardon told the council he was happy to put his name on the parade and Chief of Staff Andrew Levine confirmed on Tuesday it is a city event.
"This is the mayor's advisory group to begin with. If they want to have the event, it's essentially the mayor signing off on it," he said. "The mayor will be working with the Police and Fire Departments to make sure we have all the insurance needed and to make it all go off smoothly."
Levine also told the council the parade's estimated attendance is 100 people and police Marshal Mark Murray has told him it will not need a detail from his department.
"There isn't really a budget to this. We don't see any expenses attached to it, based on the marshal's assessment," he said.
MacGregor thanked Reardon, as well as City Councilors Afroz Khan, Bruce Vogel, Jennie Donahue and Byron Lane for their advice and wisdom.
"I'm ecstatic to have the support of City Council and to have received such useful advice and feedback from their experience," she said. "They were endlessly helpful in getting the application through the initial stages."
Groups, organizations and individuals have until Wednesday, May 17 to register to march in the Pride parade (at: www.newburyportpride.com/pride-parade). Participants are encouraged to gather with their friends and colleagues and dress in their most Pride-worthy outfits.
