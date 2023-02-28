NEWBURYPORT — The city's financial guru will be roaming City Hall for the foreseeable future after the City Council on Monday unanimously voted to reappoint Finance Director/City Auditor Ethan Manning to another three years in his position during its meeting Monday night.
Reached for comment the next day, Manning said he was happy to be reappointed by the council.
"I believe the city is going in the right direction and I look forward to working with the administration and the council over the next three years," he said.
According to Chief of Staff Andrew Levine, Manning is making $127,275 a year and he will be on the job until at least February, 2026.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley said he supported Manning's reappointment because "the city has been tracking in the right direction."
McCauley also mentioned that the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Building Committee recently voted to pursue constructing an estimated $422 million new school building.
The Haverhill-based technical high school's 11 sending communities, one of which is would be asked to kick in $286 million of the proposed price tag next year, if the project is approved by the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
McCauley asked Manning just how much the city could be on the hook for, if the Whittier project moves forward.
Although Manning did not have the information immediately available for McCauley Monday night, he said Tuesday that general capital expenditures for Newburyport are based on the total number of pupils in the city's public school district (2,406) and the city is currently assessed at 11.90%.
Manning did not, however, wish to estimate a potential price tag for the Whittier project just yet.
"It's too early to tell," he said.
Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane also took the opportunity to ask Manning how the city was doing, financially, during Monday night's meeting.
Manning said the city's roughly $8 million ($4 million in free cash, $4 million in its stabilization trust fund) reserve balances are very strong at this point, equaling approximately 10% of annual spending, which is in line with the city's financial polices.
"Our local economy continues to be strong. We've been able to make continued investments into our infrastructure and capital assets as a city, which I think is a very strong signal, in terms of looking at the city's overall financial condition,' he said.
Manning went on to say there are many needs in the city's capital improvement program such as the affordability of Mayor Sean Reardon's three proposals to build a new home for Newburyport Youth Services at 59 Low St., as well as its $5.9 million bond order.
"Overall, I think we're positioned as strongly as we can be as a city. I think it's really important that we continue to keep our eye on our financial policies and make sure that we're all adhering to them and making sure that they are reflective of everything we believe we should be working towards as a city government," he said.
Lane also asked Manning what a sudden, $8 million to $10 million infrastructure concern would do to the city's finances, with everything that Newburyport already has planned.
Manning said the city would still be able to take on debt.
"If you look at our balance sheet, I would argue that there is a healthy capacity, in terms of debt that we could take on, if we had to. (That) would be offset by those reserves to help fund the debt service initially, until the city would be able to come together and adjust its budget to meet an unanticipated need like that," he said.
