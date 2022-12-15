NEWBURYPORT — The City Council streamlined itself Monday night, voting overwhelming to whittle down the number of subcommittees from nine to six, a move that saw only Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane opposing.
The City Council will have six subcommittees: Budget and Finance, Planning and Development, Licenses and Permits, Public Works and Safety, as well as Community Services and the Committee on General Government beginning in January.
The City Council's Rules Committee has been moved under the Committee on General Government, Public Utilities has been moved under the newly renamed Public Works and Safety Committee, while the Education Committee's responsibilities have been reallocated.
"We have divided the two tasks in education. The financial elements of the schools will now go under the Budget and Finance Committee and care of the buildings will go under Committee on General Government," City Council President Heather Shand said.
Shand, who represents Ward 3, went on to say the lines of communication between the City Council and the School Committee will continue to be maintained by Mayor Sean Reardon, who serves as the chairperson of the School Committee.
"I spoke to the mayor and he said he would be happy to include updates on what's going on with the School Committee in his regular mayor's update. So that's one way we'll be able to continue that discussion and conversation," Shand said.
Lane, a member of the Education Committee, said he believes communication between the School Committee and the City Council will suffer under the new reorganization.
"We could sit there and hear what they go through and they could get an update on what we go through and I feel that is a valuable link between the two committees," he said. "The schools' budget is the biggest portion of our budget. So, to know what they need and to be able to be able to provide for them on a regular basis, is something that needs an ongoing meeting."
Having fewer subcommittee will help to improve consistency, both for the city councilors and the public, according to Shand.
"Gloucester only has three subcommittees and we have nine, which I thought seemed like a lot. But I really just thought that getting down to six would make it more manageable," she said.
Shand said the reconfiguration is also designed to make permitting easier for residents.
"I'm hoping to move licensing things like block parties and road races into the Licenses and Permits Committee with the hope that things like the Dove Street block party on the Saturday night of Yankee Homecoming does not need to be something that goes to the City Council. Reoccurring block parties don't need to come to us," she said.
Shand said the City Council's ad hoc committees, such as the Ad Hoc Committee on Adaptive Reuse of Brown School Property will continue to function as it previously has under the new structure.
"The Brown School committee should hopefully wrap up in February, and there will be other ones I'm sure that will pop up," she said.
