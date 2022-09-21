NEWBURYPORT — A city councilor took to social media over the weekend to express concern over the lack of ambulance coverage within the city and wait times at Anna Jaques Hospital for basic services.
Byron Lane, who represents Ward 6 on the council, wrote on Facebook that Saturday there was one Atlantic ambulance covering Newburyport, Salisbury and West Newbury. He went on to write that the Newburyport hospital’s computed tomography (CT) scan department has not been fully staffed or functioning for three weeks due to a personnel shortage.
Like many surrounding communities, the city has contracted Atlantic Ambulance Service, a branch of Cataldo Ambulance Service, for its ambulance runs. But in recent years, the city has considered following neighboring Newbury and Amesbury in providing in-house ambulance service.
“This is completely unacceptable on all levels and frightening," Lane wrote. "I’d say it’s time to open up a conversation with Atlantic and the A.J. (Anna Jaques Hospital) to find out what the expectations and service level agreements are for our communities. I for one am enraged.”
In response, officials at Anna Jaques Hospital and Cataldo Ambulance conceded that due to staffing issues nationwide, a shortage of EMTs and technicians has resulted in less-than-optimal wait times and ambulance coverage.
Cataldo Ambulance President Dennis Cataldo said staffing issues are “no secret” and have led to a reduction of vehicles in communities large and small, with weekends becoming the greatest challenge.
Newburyport presents an even greater challenge due to the presence of Anna Jaques Hospital, which often transports patients to other facilities.
“There’s a uniqueness to that footprint,” Cataldo said of Newburyport.
During the weekends, there are a minimum of two ambulances available for 911 calls in Newburyport, he said.
“But of course we need more than two,” Cataldo said.
Reardon, in an email, agreed staffing issues are not a “new phenomenon,” adding that since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, there has been a “massive shortage” of EMTs across the country.
“And the Cataldo ambulance company is no different. We have regular conversations with the (Newburyport) Fire Department, and neighboring communities. Amesbury helps with mutual-aid coverage but they are limited in the amount they can do this because they need to be able to ensure their ability to respond to an emergency in their community,” Reardon wrote.
Reardon went on to say the fiscal 2023 budget references that the city is exploring how to potentially move ambulance services within the Fire Department.
“That remains one of the options we are considering to better support public safety in Newburyport. We will continue to keep the public informed on our progress on this issue,” Reardon wrote.
Cataldo said regardless of Reardon’s intentions to explore moving ambulance services within the Fire Department, his company is prepared to work with the city.
Reardon’s announcement that the city is exploring a different route is unlikely to rattle Cataldo officials, considering the topic has been discussed for several years with zero results. In 2019, former Mayor Donna Holaday publicly acknowledged the idea and commissioned a report to look into the matter.
The cost of implementing the program — including purchasing ambulances, hiring firefighters, providing training and buying supplies — would be more than $400,000, based on the 2019 report. Going in-house, which an estimated 70 percent of municipalities have already done, could become an income generator for the city as well, the report states.
When asked how much the city spends for its ambulance service this year, Mayoral Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the city pays for emergency medical dispatch services via a grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s EMD grant program.
“For fiscal 2022, the city paid Atlantic Ambulance $18,000,” Levine wrote.
An Anna Jaques Hospital official also acknowledged that staffing issues are plaguing the Beth Israel Lahey Health-affiliated hospital, resulting in longer-than-usual wait times for services such as CT scans, ultrasounds and ambulance transfers.
“Patient safety and care are at the heart of all that we do, and are our highest priorities; the care team at Anna Jaques Hospital is here to care for our community," Anna Jaques Hospital spokesperson Teresa Herbert said in a statement. "We understand that wait times for some services have been longer than they have been historically. We have robust policies and procedures in place to triage patients, which includes prioritizing the most emergent cases, and we thank the public for their continued support of our staff as they work tirelessly to provide care for our community.”
Lane said he met with Reardon on Monday and discussed the city’s current contract with Cataldo, which has about 18 months left. He also left the meeting convinced Reardon was committed to exploring ways to move the ambulance service in-house.
“It’s time to do that,” Lane said.
Lane went on to say he did not blame EMTs or hospital workers on the job, but stressed it is time the city comes up with solutions on its own.
“To make sure our communities are safer,” Lane said.
Salisbury Select Board member Ronalee Ray-Parrott said the Salisbury Fire Department has wanted to create its own ambulance service for years but nothing has come of it. However, she said she was meeting with Fire Chief Scott Carrigan on Tuesday to discuss how it could eventually come to fruition.
“Which I am very much in support of,” Ray-Parrott said.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.