NEWBURYPORT — The issue of whether retail marijuana stores may be coming to the city will be reintroduced to residents after Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue confirmed she would soon file a zoning amendment that allows them.
Residents voted 53% to 48% to outlaw marijuana retail sales in November 2019, only months after the City Council decided to allow the shops in certain areas, including Storey Avenue and near the Route 1 rotary.
The council also eliminated the city’s marijuana retail zones in late 2019. But on Thursday, Donahue said she intends to file a bill to allow retail cannabis store owners to set up shop in targeted locations around the city.
The proposed zoning changes would limit retail marijuana stores to certain areas, mostly in Ward 2 (the downtown business district) and Ward 3.
“There might be a couple of scattered, special licensees out there that operate in some (mixed-use) neighborhoods or in businesses,” Donahue said. “But this would essentially be in business zones. Primarily, it is Ward 2 with a little spillover into Ward 3. We are talking The Tannery, the downtown, the Route 1 rotary area and the upper State Street area.”
Opt Out Newburyport, a local citizens group, ran a successful campaign to keep retail marijuana sales out of the city in 2019 and made note of Donahue’s plans on its Facebook page Thursday, stating the city councilor needs to conduct additional research on the negative impacts of marijuana on young people.
Opt Out contact Lynn Schow did not return a call for comment Thursday.
Donahue said she would not file her proposal with the council at its next meeting Monday but will discuss it on streaming radio show “Local Pulse” on Saturday with host Joe DiBiase.
Donahue will also host an informational program on the matter featuring Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association President and CEO David O’Brien at the Senior/Community Center on Feb. 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
“I’ll be talking about why I would like to bring this forward, what it will look like, and what the economic empowerment or social equity license piece entails,” she said.
Donahue added that her zoning amendment would focus on areas where the sale of controlled substances are already permitted.
“We have well over 30 bars and restaurants serving alcohol everyday in the downtown area,” she said. “Those places are packed every night and every day. Then, you have Richdale, which is selling beer and wine. We have The Black Duck selling beer and wine and then, of course, Leary’s Fine Wines & Spirits.
“So putting these in the areas where controlled substances are already zoned, including where pharmacies like CVS are located, is the basic equity of it,” she added.
Donahue said her proposal would also prioritize businesses with a state economic empowerment or social equity license for the first two years to promote small businesses.
“The idea is to fit in line with what we already have in the city,” she said. “A business holding an economic empowerment or social equity licensure from the state will better allow us to work more with small businesses versus big-box type of stores.”
At-Large City Councilor Bruce Vogel supports Donahue’s plan and said retail marijuana sales could net an estimated $150,000 a year for the city through a 3% tax.
Vogel said the potential revenue could be helpful in funding high-profile city projects such as building a new home for Newburyport Youth Services on Low Street.
“Everyone is worried about not having enough money for projects like NYS and we could target this new revenue to go directly to that project,” he said.
Vogel pointed out that legal cannabis sales began in Massachusetts in November 2018 and there are now 265 retail stores in the state, with $1.5 billion in sales last year.
The state Cannabis Control Commission regulates marijuana-related businesses very closely, according to Vogel. He said any new zoning measures would require companies to show the city they can easily operate under state regulations.
Donahue said she wants to make it clear to every city resident that, if they have concerns about any issue, they can always reach out to her at jenniedonahue2021@gmail.com or citycouncil@cityofnewburyport.com.
“I am very approachable. I am very responsive and I don’t bite,” she said. “If someone wants to have a serious conversation, I will absolutely have a serious conversation and they can always reach out to me directly.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
