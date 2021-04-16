NEWBURYPORT — Members of the City Council's Committee on Budget and Finance Improvements discussed improvements to the downtown sewer system and a plan to replace the Plummer Spring Bridge as part of a broader look at capital projects Thursday night.
The city charter dictates the mayor furnish the City Council with a Capital Improvement Program to address infrastructure concerns and improvements in as organized and coordinated a way as possible.
The council is expected to address the mayor's $70.6 million, Fiscal Years 2020-24 Capital Improvement Program next month; the Committee of Budget and Finance got a closer look at the plan during a remote meeting Thursday.
The engineering firm BSC Group recently presented three-fourths of its design plans for a drainage project in the Phillips Drive neighborhood, which also includes Drew Street, Sullivan Drive and Ryan Road, to the city. The Capital Improvement Program lists a $5.3 million price tag over five years for the project. Work is slated to begin in the fall. Melissa Welch of Drew Street let the Committee of Budget and Finance know of her support for the Phillips Drive project.
"On behalf of all of the taxpaying residents in Newburyport, we deserve to reside in a livable community without fear of physical harm or property damage due to inadequate infrastructure," Welch said. Phillips Drive resident Philip Cote echoed Welch. "I would like to remind everyone that we have original infrastructure in our neighborhood," he said. "We were built on a marsh and compacted soils and we have many residents who have had to mitigate water in their basements. We need the city's attention and we need it now." The city's FY 2020-24 Capital Improvement Program also includes $500,000 for sidewalk repair and $1.5 million for roads. Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue voiced her concern about the city's streets and sidewalks. "The streets and sidewalks throughout the city are in disrepair from neighborhood to neighborhood," she said. "We all know that and I think it is just really important that we now start considering every possible avenue." Department of Public Services director Anthony Furnari said that $500,000 doesn't go very far when addressing infrastructure concerns. "We get complemented with the meals tax and Chapter 90 (state funding) which brings us up to just a little bit under $1 million a year," Furnari said. "That is not a lot of money to really do a lot of road work. We need more to do more work."The committee also discussed a $300,000 plan to upgrade the downtown water, sewage and drain utilities on State Street and in Market Square where much of the infrastructure is more than a century old.
Councilors also discussed a $2.6 million plan to replace the Plummer Spring Bridge; a $1 million Turkey Hill sewer main replacement project; a $1.4 million water main replacement across the city; an $800,000, 10-year plan to replace all Newburyport and the town of Newbury's water meters; a $75,000 plan to improve the sidewalks and pedestrian access on Hale Street; and a $1.2 million plan to replace the water supply line in the neighborhoods of Hoyt's Lane, Pine Hill Road and Spring Lane.
FY 2020-24 Capital Improvement Program: www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/news/fy20-24_capital_improvement_program_proposed_3-25-19.pdf.
