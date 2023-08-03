NEWBURYPORT — The local Cultural Council announces that funding for community-oriented arts, history, environment and science programs will be available again in 2024.
“We invite area organizations, schools and individuals to apply,” said council Chair Patricia Cannon, noting “those encouraging engagement with young people and emerging artists in particular.”
“We also seek to elevate organizations with a passion for sharing arts and cultural programs for our community,” she added.
The council hopes to expand the annual pool of grant applicants and will support applications that demonstrate innovation and new perspectives, prompting inquiry and dialogue among all ages, according to a news release. Applications have been posted at the Massachusetts Cultural Council website and are due Oct. 17. Additional information on state and local criteria can also be found on the website.
The state Cultural Council provides grant money to 329 local cultural councils serving all communities in the state. This year, the state council will provide more than $5.5 million to public projects.
Past grants have funded a variety of projects and activities, including exhibits, festivals, concerts, films and videos, workshops, and lectures and performances at schools and libraries.
One local grant recipient was the People’s Cafe, an event space at People’s United Methodist Church whose mission includes fostering community building, creative expression and resource sharing.
The grant allowed the organization to promote new interests from creative professionals in need of a place to practice their art, as well as provide space for community activities.
