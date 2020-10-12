NEWBURYPORT – The Democratic City Committee will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a discussion of the two questions that will appear on the November ballot.
Shira Schoenberg of CommonWealth magazine will speak about the “Right to Repair” question, which will ask voters if, according to the text of the question, they support “requiring manufacturers that sell vehicles with telematics systems in Massachusetts to equip them with a standardized open data platform beginning with model year 2022 that vehicle owners and independent repair facilities may access to retrieve mechanical data and run diagnostics through a mobile-based application.”
Schoenberg has covered this issue extensively for CommonWealth and will give her thoughts on both sides of this contentious issue.
A representative from the Vote Yes on 2 coalition will speak about ranked choice voting, which allows voters to rank candidates in a multicandidate election in order of preference.
If one candidate receives greater than 50% of all first-preference votes, the candidate is declared the winner.
If no candidate receives a simply majority of first-preference votes, then the candidate receiving the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated, and the second choice for the voters who preferred that candidate are then tallied. This continues until someone receives a simple majority, over 50% of the vote, and can create a more equitable result.
According to the text of the question, a "yes" vote “supports enacting ranked-choice voting (RCV) for primary and general elections for state executive officials, state legislators, federal congressional and senate seats, and certain county offices beginning in 2022.”
The Democratic City Committee hopes to ensure its members understand these questions before voting.
Others interested in attending the meeting can contact committee Chair Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com to request a Zoom link. All are welcome, but must send their full name and community of residence along with the request.
