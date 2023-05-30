NEWBURYPORT — School Committee members Bruce Menin and Juliet Walker, along with Vice Chairperson Sarah Hall, will discuss their role in the city and their service to the community at a forum to be held on Wednesday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Center. School Committees nationwide are facing complex and challenging issues. These city leaders will provide a first-hand look at what it means to run for office and serve on this committee.
This event, hosted by the Newburyport Democratic City Committee, is the second discussion aimed at educating the public about the important work being done by local leaders and the need for competitive local elections. During the first event several current and former city councilors shared their experiences. Seats on both the city council and the school committee are up for re-election this fall.
This informal event will feature a roundtable discussion on both the role of School Committee members and the nuts and bolts of running for office, followed by a question-and-answer session. The NDCC and other local organizations have the resources available to coach candidates on how to run and guide them through the campaign process. Interested candidates can request access to those resources.
For information or to RSVP for this special event, email NDCC Chairperson Karen Trowbridge at: KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.