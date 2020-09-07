NEWBURYPORT —At this month’s meeting, members of the Newburyport Democratic City Committee will have a campaign working session with Amber Hewett, the Democratic nominee for 1st Essex state representative.
The agenda also includes discussing and voting on which organizations the committee should donate to and determining whether to hold an information session on ranked choice voting, which will be a ballot question in November.
The meeting will be held via Zoom videoconference on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
During the campaign session, members will learn about various ways to help the Hewett campaign and be encouraged to help out during and after the meeting, according to a press release.
Hewett won the official Democratic nomination in the Sept. 1 primary. She is campaigning to defeat incumbent Republican James Kelcourse in the Nov. 3 general election.
For more information on the committee and how to join the virtual meeting, contact Karen Trowbridge at ktrowbridgendcc@gmail.com or visit the NDCC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewburyportDems.
