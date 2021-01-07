NEWBURYPORT – "Meet The Author," a short comedy film by director and local resident Steve Blackwood, premieres Saturday at 7 p.m. on a free screen on Blackwood Productions' YouTube channel.
The film by Blackwood, a star of TV's "Days of Our Lives," features Marvin Bregman, a failing romance author, sitting alone at his lackluster book signing in Newburyport.
The film was shot at Jabberworky Bookstore in The Tannery. Bregman's bad day only gets worse with the arrival of his biggest fan, Jennifer (Marty Smith), an opinionated woman with an ulterior motive and an eye for romance.
The film has been shown at eight film festivals and was a winner of Best Regional Narrative (Sene Film Festival), Best Romantic Comedy (Avalonia Film Festival) and Special Recognition in the London Short Comedy Festival.
To see the 18-minute comedy: link to the 1/9 BLACKWOOD PRODUCTIONS YOU TUBE PREMIERE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQGoxijIXexGB9yt2l6TPg?fbclid=IwAR35ZwXiCkXvrBZXT0McktH5I6N9mFkI4O9PODrGzay8z9hpH3kRgux4C0c.
