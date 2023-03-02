NEWBURYPORT — The city's harbormaster is celebrating a distinct honor, after the municipal docks were named one of the best marinas in the country for the third year in a row by a national publication.
Marinas.com awarded the Newburyport Municipal Docks an "Elite Fleet" designation and its 2022 Boaters Choice Awards.
The honor is based on boater reviews and the winning docks must have had at least 10 reviews with an average rating of 4.7 stars or higher last year.
Newburyport joins the Plymouth Town Wharf and Moorings, Nantucket Moorings and the Vineyard Haven Marina among Massachusetts marinas to win the 2022 Boaters Choice Award.
Harbormaster Paul Hogg said the municipal docks have tripled the number of floating visitors after the city built the new harbormaster headquarters/transit boater facility in 2016.
"We used to run on a first-come, first-served basis. People would just show up and, if there was an open spot, they'd come and stay. Now that we have a reservation system in place, people can start making their reservations in April and that way, they know they already have a guaranteed spot," Hogg said.
Hogg went on to say the municipal docks' new laundry, shower and restroom facilities have also proven to be very popular with local and passing boaters, who are now enjoying Newburyport's ambiance for extended stints.
"They love the new facilities because, they can pull up at the docks and go right into the downtown and they can stay longer, because they have the laundry and they have the showers," he said.
The city offers over 1,200 feet of linear dock space, according to Hogg who said over 2,500 boaters used the marina last year.
"People get a card key when they come in and it's almost like a hotel. They check in, we give them a little welcome packet and answer any questions they might have about the downtown, shopping and things like that," he said.
The Harbormaster Department is also a self-sustaining enterprise fund.
"We market, we advertise and we want to get the word out there for people who want to come here and to visit. So, not only are we keeping people safe, but we are running our own business. We need to make sure the revenues are coming in, because we are self-sustaining," he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the city was "extremely proud" of its Harbormaster Department and he was happy to see the municipal docks being as busy as they ever have.
"We just keep getting busier and busier. I think the (COVID-19) pandemic kind of all kicked us off and we've seen people outside and using our waterfront more than ever. That's just continued to grow. So kudos to Paul and his team. He really does a fantastic job," he said. "He's very easy to work with and is always looking for ways to improve. We're thrilled in the direction we're going."
Reservations and reviews) are handled by Dockwa.com and the local marina's spacious and protected moorings, as well as clean facilities and helpful staff have been singled out for praise.
Hogg praised the work of his roughly 40 supervisors and seasonal dock hands, as well as the Harbor Commission for all the hard work they have put in to making the docks as special as, he said, they have become.
"I'm proud for the city and I'm glad for our hard work. We want to keep that good work up and none of this would be the same if it wasn't for my team," he said.
