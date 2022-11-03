NEWBURYPORT — Electricity customers could be seeing a break in their energy bills early next year, now that the city has reached an agreement with residential electricity aggregator Colonial Power Group.
National Grid has raised its basic electricity service rates to 33.891 cents per kilowatt hour for residential service and 32.287 cents per kilowatt hour for commercial customers from Nov. 1 through April 30.
The power company estimates that the change will jump the average residential monthly electricity bill 64% (from $179 to $293) for a customer who uses 600 kilowatt hours per month in the winter.
But Mayor Sean Reardon said the city has reached an agreement with the Marlborough-based residential electricity aggregator, Colonial Power Group, to lower electricity costs for National Grid’s basic service users by roughly 36% from January through April.
“We will be able to take those three or four toughest months of the year and give our residents some savings,” he said. “We’re still talking about electricity prices that are going to be as high as they have been in a long time. So, I think this is a great way to help some residents save some money and, anything we can do to help them, is something that I think the city has to explore.”
Recycling and Energy Manager Molly Ettenborough said a consumer notification form is currently being reviewed by the state Department of Public Utilities and it should be sent to all National Grid basic service users sometime on, or around Nov. 15.
It took several years for the city to become an aggregated community, according to Reardon, who thanked former Mayor Donna Holaday’s administration, the city’s Sustainability Office and the Energy Advisory Committee, as well as the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission for contributions in developing the power aggregation program.
The state’s deregulated electricity market has triggered an established opt-out aggregation program, according to Reardon who said the combined purchasing power of a municipality’s residents can achieve savings on electricity costs for all basic service users.
Ettenborough said all of the city’s electricity customers have already been entered into the aggregation program, which will net them a roughly 36% discount from National Grid’s winter rates.
“This was a multiyear process and it has been a pleasure working with the Energy Advisory Committee and Colonial Power Group. We are happy we are able to launch this program during a time that we be so meaningful for our citizens,” she said.
A trio of information sessions are also being planned for late November and early December and more information will provided in the city’s upcoming letter to its residents, Ettenborough said.
“People don’t need to sign up and they can send in a postcard or call a 1-800 number if they want to opt out,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
