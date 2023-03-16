NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank recently donated $3,500 to the Newburyport Farmers’ Market, bank officials announced this week.
The summer 2023 market season kicks off May 7, and runs every Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located in The Tannery Marketplace at 50 Water St., in Newburyport.
The Newburyport Farmers’ Market’s mission is to support local farmers, fishermen, chefs, crafters, and the creative community through hosting the weekly market, and by creating compelling events that educate inspire and delight the community.
“This is a program that nourishes the entire community,” Lloyd L. Hamm, bank president and chief executive officer, said. “It provides an incentive for families to eat healthier and at the same time, supports our local food providers. It’s a cycle that can only mean good things for the community. We are always proud to support it.”
